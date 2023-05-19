Yankees vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+140). A 10.5-run total has been listed in the game.
Yankees vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-165
|+140
|10.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have compiled a 20-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
- New York has a record of 11-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (84.6% winning percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-24-1).
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-10
|10-10
|13-6
|13-14
|20-16
|6-4
