The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 67 total home runs.

New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (209 total).

The Yankees are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in MLB (1.247).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (1-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schmidt has one quality start under his belt this season.

Schmidt is trying to pick up his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays W 7-4 Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson

