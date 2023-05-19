Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Reds on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Jonathan India and others when the New York Yankees visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .253/.340/.426 so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 28 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .279/.381/.612 on the year.
- Judge brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with two doubles, six home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 15
|2-for-2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
India Stats
- India has collected 46 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.380/.421 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has five doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .276/.375/.448 on the season.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
