The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will have Aaron Wise in the field from May 18-21 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Aaron Wise Insights

Wise has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Wise has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Wise's average finish has been 40th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Wise has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 24 -8 276 0 15 1 2 $3.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Wise has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 27th.

Wise has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Wise finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Wise will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,302 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Wise's Last Time Out

Wise was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 36th percentile of the field.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Wise was better than 69% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Wise carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Wise had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Wise had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that most recent competition, Wise's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Wise ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Wise finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

