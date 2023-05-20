Abraham Ancer will be among those competing at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Abraham Ancer Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Ancer has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Ancer has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ancer has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Ancer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Ancer has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 23 -2 285 0 4 0 1 $736,533

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Ancer's past four appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 19th.

Ancer made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Ancer finished ninth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 11 yards longer than the average course Ancer has played in the past year (7,383 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Ancer's Last Time Out

Ancer shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament placed him in the 45th percentile.

Ancer shot better than 37% of the field at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Ancer carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Ancer recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.5).

Ancer's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average (3.5).

In that most recent tournament, Ancer's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Ancer ended the Masters Tournament outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Ancer bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Ancer Odds to Win: +15000

