Adam Schenk will play at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, taking place from May 18-21.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schenk has scored under par nine times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Schenk has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Schenk has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

In his past five events, Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 33 -4 280 0 18 1 1 $2.3M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Schenk finished 41st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Schenk will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,263 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Schenk shot better than 69% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Schenk fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Schenk had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Schenk carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last tournament, Schenk posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Schenk ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Schenk finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Schenk Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

