Adam Scott is set for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (par-70) in Rochester, New York from May 18-21. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Adam Scott Insights

Scott has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Scott has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Scott has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Scott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Scott has made the cut 17 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 32 -5 280 0 17 3 4 $3.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Scott's previous 11 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including two top-five finishes. His average finish has been 18th.

Scott made the cut in eight of his past 11 entries in this event.

Scott did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 54 yards longer than the average course Scott has played in the past year (7,340 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

He finished in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.73 strokes on those 44 holes.

Scott shot better than 85% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Scott did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scott carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Scott's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average of 6.8.

At that last outing, Scott's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Scott ended the AT&T Byron Nelson carding a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scott underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

