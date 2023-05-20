Alex Smalley is set to compete at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, with action from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on Smalley at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Smalley has finished better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Smalley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 28 -6 278 0 18 2 3 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 119 yards longer than the average course Smalley has played in the past year (7,275 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 78th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Smalley shot better than 51% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Smalley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Smalley did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Smalley had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that most recent competition, Smalley's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Smalley finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.0.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Smalley finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Smalley Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

