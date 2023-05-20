The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Alexander Noren. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on Noren at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Alexander Noren Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Noren has scored under par six times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Noren has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Noren has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

Noren has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 32 -6 279 0 10 2 2 $1.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Noren has had an average finish of 52nd in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Noren has made the cut in six of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Noren finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Noren has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,365 yards, 29 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren finished in the 55th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which placed him in the 49th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Noren shot better than only 7% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Noren fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Noren carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Noren had an equal number of birdies or better (five) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that most recent competition, Noren's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Noren ended the Wells Fargo Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.0 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Noren finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

