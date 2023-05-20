Anirban Lahiri will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,394-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Lahiri at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Anirban Lahiri Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lahiri has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Lahiri has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Lahiri has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Lahiri has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 30 -9 273 0 2 0 1 $215,805

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Lahiri's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 40th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Lahiri last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Lahiri has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,234 yards, 160 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Lahiri's Last Time Out

Lahiri finished in the 30th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 50th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.99).

On the four par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lahiri shot better than only 4% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Lahiri failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other participants averaged 2.3).

On the eight par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lahiri did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Lahiri's four birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that last competition, Lahiri had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.8).

Lahiri ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.2.

On the four par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lahiri underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Lahiri Odds to Win: +25000

