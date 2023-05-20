Ben Griffin will compete from May 18-21 in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking on a par-70, 7,394-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Griffin at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Griffin has shot better than par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Griffin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Griffin has had an average finish of 38th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Griffin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 28 -8 276 0 15 2 2 $1.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Griffin has played in the past year has been 143 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 17th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Griffin shot better than only 17% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Griffin shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Griffin did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Griffin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average of 6.8.

At that last competition, Griffin's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Griffin ended the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

+40000

