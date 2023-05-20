Billy Horschel is in the field from May 18-21 in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking on a par-70, 7,394-yard course.

Billy Horschel Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Horschel has shot below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Horschel has had an average finish of 47th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -4 280 1 13 1 2 $3.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Horschel has had an average finish of 45th with a personal best of 23rd at this tournament.

Horschel made the cut in nine of his past 10 entries in this event.

Horschel last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 68th.

This course is set up to play at 7,394 yards, 94 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Horschel has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,306 yards, 88 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Horschel's Last Time Out

Horschel was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 33rd percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Horschel was better than 44% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Horschel carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Horschel had two bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Horschel recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that last outing, Horschel's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Horschel ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Horschel recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

