Brandon Wu is part of the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Brandon Wu Insights

Wu has finished better than par nine times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Wu has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 33 -7 277 0 19 2 4 $2.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Wu has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,225 yards, 169 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

Wu shot better than 85% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Wu recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Wu had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.8).

Wu had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last competition, Wu's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Wu ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

