Brendon Todd is in the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Todd at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Todd has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

Todd has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Todd has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -7 277 0 17 2 5 $3.1M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Todd's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 45th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Todd has played in the past year has been 159 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging par to finish in the 55th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

Todd shot better than 33% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Todd fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Todd had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Todd had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Todd's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Todd ended the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Todd fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Todd Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

