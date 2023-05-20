Cameron Davis is part of the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Davis at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Cameron Davis Insights

Davis has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Davis has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 26 -6 277 0 17 0 5 $3M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Davis has had an average finishing position of 54th.

Davis made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Davis finished 48th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Courses that Davis has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,319 yards, 75 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 64th percentile.

Davis shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Davis fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Davis recorded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Davis had an equal amount of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that most recent competition, Davis' showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Davis finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Davis underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Davis Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

