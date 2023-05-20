The 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21 will feature Chez Reavie as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Reavie at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Reavie has finished below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Reavie has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Reavie has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Reavie has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -5 278 1 14 1 3 $2.1M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Reavie's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 37th.

Reavie has made the cut in five of his past six appearances at this tournament.

At 7,394 yards, Oak Hill Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,300 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Courses that Reavie has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,294 yards, 100 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie finished in the 55th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was poor, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Reavie shot better than 33% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Reavie recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Reavie carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Reavie's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that last competition, Reavie's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Reavie finished the Wells Fargo Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Reavie fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +60000

