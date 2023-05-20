The PGA Championship is entering the final round, and Collin Morikawa is currently in 33rd with a score of +5.

Looking to wager on Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Collin Morikawa Insights

Morikawa has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Morikawa has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Morikawa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -7 273 0 16 4 7 $5.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Morikawa has two top-10 finishes, including one win, in his previous four appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 24th.

Morikawa made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Morikawa finished 33rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Morikawa has played in the past year has been 34 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was poor, putting him in the 18th percentile of the field.

Morikawa shot better than 33% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Morikawa failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Morikawa had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Morikawa recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that most recent competition, Morikawa's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Morikawa finished the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Morikawa finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Morikawa Odds to Win: +300000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Morikawa's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.