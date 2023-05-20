Danny Willett is ready to enter the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking place from May 18-21.

Looking to place a wager on Willett at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Danny Willett Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Willett has scored under par nine times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Willett has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in six of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Willett has had an average finish of 39th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Willett has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -6 279 0 13 1 2 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Willett has had an average finish of 51st at this tournament in nine appearances, including a personal best 30th-place.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The average course Willett has played in the past year has been 137 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which landed him in the 64th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Willett shot better than only 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Willett recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Willett carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Willett carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last outing, Willett had a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Willett ended the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Willett finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

