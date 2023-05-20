David Lingmerth will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Lingmerth at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

David Lingmerth Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lingmerth has scored below par six times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Lingmerth has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Lingmerth has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lingmerth has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -3 282 0 14 0 4 $1.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Lingmerth's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 32nd.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 123 yards longer than the average course Lingmerth has played in the past year (7,271 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Lingmerth was better than just 29% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Lingmerth carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lingmerth recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Lingmerth's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the field average of 5.0.

At that last outing, Lingmerth's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Lingmerth finished the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lingmerth carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Lingmerth Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.