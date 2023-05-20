The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Davis Thompson. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Looking to place a wager on Thompson at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Davis Thompson Insights

Thompson has finished under par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Thompson's average finish has been 64th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Thompson has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 46 -5 280 0 11 1 2 $1.5M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 79 yards longer than the average course Thompson has played in the past year (7,315 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson finished in the 19th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 62nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Thompson shot better than 58% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Thompson failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Thompson had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.8).

Thompson's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

At that last competition, Thompson's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Thompson ended the AT&T Byron Nelson outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Thompson had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.4).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +60000

