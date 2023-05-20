The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Denny McCarthy. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished under par 10 times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

McCarthy has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five appearances, McCarthy has posted a score better than average in four of them.

McCarthy has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 24 -6 277 0 21 2 6 $3.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

McCarthy has had an average finish of 55th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

McCarthy made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

McCarthy finished 48th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that McCarthy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,250 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

McCarthy shot better than 77% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

McCarthy recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, McCarthy recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

McCarthy's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the field average (5.0).

In that last competition, McCarthy's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

McCarthy ended the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, McCarthy carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +12500

