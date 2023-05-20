The field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York features Eric Cole. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 18-21.

Looking to wager on Cole at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Cole has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Cole has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Cole has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Cole has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 28 -10 274 0 11 2 2 $1.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Cole has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,271 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.84 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Cole shot better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Cole recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Cole did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Cole recorded more birdies or better (13) than the field average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that most recent competition, Cole posted a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Cole finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Cole finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

