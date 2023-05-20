Francesco Molinari is ready for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (par-70) in Rochester, New York from May 18-21. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Francesco Molinari Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Molinari has finished under par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Molinari has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Molinari has had an average finish of 41st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Molinari has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 39 -2 283 0 9 0 0 $849,756

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Molinari's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 37th.

In his most recent nine attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Molinari played this event was in 2022, and he finished 55th.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Molinari will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,335 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Molinari's Last Time Out

Molinari was in the 78th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 47th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Molinari was better than 63% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Molinari carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Molinari carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Molinari carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that most recent outing, Molinari's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Molinari finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.0.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Molinari finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

