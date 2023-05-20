Greg Koch will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,394-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Greg Koch Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Koch has finished better than par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Koch has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Koch has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Koch hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 68th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 68 8 296 0 1 0 0 $42,000

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Courses that Koch has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,220 yards, 174 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Koch's Last Time Out

Koch finished in the 15th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.30 strokes.

He averaged 4.33 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the seventh percentile among all competitors.

Koch was better than 42% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Koch failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Koch had three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.4).

Koch's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average of 3.3.

At that last outing, Koch's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Koch ended the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Koch outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Koch Odds to Win: +250000

