The field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Harold Varner. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 18-21.

Harold Varner Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Varner has scored better than par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Varner has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Varner's average finish has been 35th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Varner has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 34 -2 281 0 7 0 0 $534,836

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Varner has had an average finish of 41st in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Varner has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Varner finished 48th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Varner has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,235 yards, 159 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Varner's Last Time Out

Varner finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Varner was better than 63% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Varner failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Varner carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.5).

Varner's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Varner's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Varner ended the Masters Tournament recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Varner bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

