Harris English will play at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, taking place from May 18-21.

Harris English Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, English has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, English has finished in the top five twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

English will try to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -4 279 0 15 2 3 $4.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In English's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 50th.

English has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,394 yards, 94 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that English has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,290 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

English's Last Time Out

English was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 92nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

English shot better than 51% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

English recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, English had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

English's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

At that last tournament, English had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

English finished the Wells Fargo Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but English finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

