The PGA Championship is in progress, and following the second round Hideki Matsuyama is in 35th place at +3.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Matsuyama has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Matsuyama has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

Matsuyama has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -6 270 0 16 2 3 $4.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Matsuyama's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 27th.

In his most recent 11 attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Matsuyama finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

The average course Matsuyama has played in the past year has been 20 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.84 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matsuyama was better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Matsuyama fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matsuyama had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Matsuyama recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last tournament, Matsuyama's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Matsuyama finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matsuyama fell short compared to the field average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Matsuyama's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

