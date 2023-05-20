The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Hurricanes-Panthers game on TNT.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players