Jimmy Walker will play at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship, taking place from May 18-21.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Walker has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Walker has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Walker has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Walker has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Walker will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 30 -7 278 0 8 0 0 $986,229

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The past 10 times Walker has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 26th.

Walker has six made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Walker has played in the past year has been 88 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was below average, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

Walker was better than 85% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Walker carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Walker recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.8).

Walker had fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last tournament, Walker's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Walker ended the AT&T Byron Nelson recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Walker finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

