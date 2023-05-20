Jordan L Smith will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Smith at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Jordan L Smith Insights

Smith has finished under par six times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Smith has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Smith has had an average finish of 36th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Smith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 36 -3 282 0 2 0 0 $112,854

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Smith has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been ninth.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Smith will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,278 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Smith's Last Time Out

Smith was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 56 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 41st percentile.

Smith shot better than 98% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.62.

Smith fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Smith recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Smith's 10 birdies or better on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (9.1).

At that last competition, Smith's par-4 performance (on 56 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 7.9).

Smith ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.7.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Smith had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Smith Odds to Win: +30000

