From May 18-21, JT Poston will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Poston has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 24 -8 275 1 17 2 4 $4.3M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Poston has had an average finish of 68th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 119 yards longer than the average course Poston has played in the past year (7,275 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging par to finish in the 55th percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

Poston was better than only 15% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Poston did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Poston did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Poston's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the tournament average (5.0).

In that last outing, Poston's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Poston finished the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Poston finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Poston Odds to Win: +30000

