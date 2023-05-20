The 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21 will feature Kevin Kisner as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Kisner at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Kisner Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Kisner has scored below par once, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kisner has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Kisner finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Kisner finished 75th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 36 -2 282 0 9 0 1 $799,495

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kisner has four top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 14th.

Kisner made the cut in four of his past eight entries in this event.

Kisner finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Kisner has played in the past year has been 113 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Kisner's Last Time Out

Kisner was good on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 1.63 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 2.36 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which was good enough to land him in the 99th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Kisner was better than 99% of the field (averaging 2.33 strokes).

Kisner recorded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Kisner recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Kisner had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent outing, Kisner's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Kisner finished the RBC Heritage recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kisner finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Kisner Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.