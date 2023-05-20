In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the total for this contest.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 25.5 -110 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -115 25.9 Austin Reaves 16.5 -105 13.0 D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -105 17.8 Rui Hachimura 13.5 -105 11.2

