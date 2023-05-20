Lee Hodges will compete at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, taking place from May 18-21.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hodges has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Hodges has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hodges has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -6 278 0 18 0 2 $1.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Hodges has played i the last year (7,285 yards) is 109 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges finished in the 55th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Hodges was better than only 15% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Hodges fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hodges carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hodges' four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the field average of 5.0.

At that most recent tournament, Hodges' performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Hodges ended the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.0 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hodges finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

