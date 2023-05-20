Luke Donald will be among those at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on Donald at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Luke Donald Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Donald has finished better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Donald has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five events, Donald's average finish has been 51st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 49 -2 282 0 8 0 0 $302,027

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Donald has an average finishing position of 39th in his past six appearances at this event.

Donald has made the cut three times in his previous six entries in this event.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Donald has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,203 yards, 191 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Donald's Last Time Out

Donald was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the 43rd percentile among all competitors.

Donald was better than 60% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Donald carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Donald recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.0).

Donald's five birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average (6.2).

At that most recent competition, Donald's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Donald finished the RBC Heritage outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Donald fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Donald Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

