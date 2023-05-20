The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will see Mackenzie Hughes as part of the field in Rochester, New York from May 18-21, up against the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Hughes has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 14 rounds played.

Hughes has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Hughes has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -5 279 1 15 1 1 $2.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Hughes finished 58th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Hughes missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,394 yards this week, 94 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Hughes has played i the last year (7,279 yards) is 115 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was strong enough to land him in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Hughes was better than 58% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

Hughes recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hughes recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.8).

Hughes' 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

At that most recent tournament, Hughes' par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Hughes ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hughes finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

