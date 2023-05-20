Mark Hubbard will take to the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Hubbard at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hubbard has shot under par 14 times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hubbard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Hubbard hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -8 276 0 18 3 3 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,236 yards, 158 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which placed him in the 64th percentile of the field.

Hubbard was better than 33% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Hubbard recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hubbard carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hubbard carded the same number of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last tournament, Hubbard had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Hubbard ended the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.0.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hubbard underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +40000

