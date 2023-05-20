Maverick McNealy will compete at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on McNealy at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Maverick McNealy Insights

McNealy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

McNealy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, McNealy's average finish has been 52nd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

McNealy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -5 278 0 17 0 5 $1.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, McNealy placed 75th in his only finish.

McNealy has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

McNealy finished 75th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

McNealy will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

McNealy's Last Time Out

McNealy was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 34th percentile of the field.

McNealy was better than just 17% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

McNealy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, McNealy recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

McNealy's four birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that last competition, McNealy's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

McNealy finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but McNealy finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards McNealy Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

