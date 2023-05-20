Held from May 18-21, Nick Hardy will compete in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Looking to wager on Hardy at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Nick Hardy Insights

Hardy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hardy has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -6 279 0 17 1 2 $1.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Hardy has played i the last year (7,256 yards) is 138 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which landed him in the 17th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hardy shot better than 63% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hardy carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hardy had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hardy's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.0.

In that last competition, Hardy's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Hardy ended the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hardy finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +40000

