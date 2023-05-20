The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will see Nicolai Hojgaard in the field from May 18-21 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hojgaard has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hojgaard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Hojgaard has finished in the top five once.

Hojgaard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hojgaard will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 29 -9 278 0 4 1 1 $546,845

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Hojgaard last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club is 7,394 yards, 16 yards shorter than the average course Hojgaard has played in the past year (7,410).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hojgaard was better than 43% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Hojgaard carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hojgaard carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Hojgaard's eight birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average (5.0).

At that most recent competition, Hojgaard had a bogey or worse on five of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Hojgaard ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hojgaard had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

