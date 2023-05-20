Pablo Larrazabal enters play in the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club, with action from May 18-21.

Looking to bet on Larrazabal at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Pablo Larrazabal Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Larrazabal has shot below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Larrazabal has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Larrazabal finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Larrazabal has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Larrazabal didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in any of his last six trips to this event.

Larrazabal missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Larrazabal will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,338 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Larrazabal's Last Time Out

Larrazabal was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the four par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.43 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 28) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the first percentile among all competitors.

Larrazabal was better than only 29% of the golfers at The Open Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.62.

Larrazabal did not have a birdie on any of the four par-3s at The Open Championship (the tournament average was 0.5).

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Larrazabal had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Larrazabal's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average of 9.1.

In that most recent outing, Larrazabal had a bogey or worse on 11 of 28 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Larrazabal finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.7 on the four par-5s.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Larrazabal finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Larrazabal Odds to Win: +50000

