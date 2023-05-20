Patrick Rodgers is part of the field at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the 2023 PGA Championship, taking place from May 18-21.

Looking to place a wager on Rodgers at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Rodgers has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five appearances, Rodgers has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Rodgers has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 24 -8 275 0 18 2 4 $2.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The average course Rodgers has played in the past year has been 105 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers finished in the 55th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 11th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Rodgers shot better than just 15% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Rodgers did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rodgers did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Rodgers recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

In that last tournament, Rodgers' performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Rodgers finished the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Rodgers finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

