Rikuya Hoshino is set for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (par-70) in Rochester, New York from May 18-21. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Hoshino at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rikuya Hoshino Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hoshino has scored better than par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hoshino has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Hoshino's average finish has been 60th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Hoshino hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 60 5 285 0 2 0 0 $47,465

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Hoshino finished 60th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Hoshino has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Hoshino last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 60th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Hoshino has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,248 yards, 146 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of even par. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Hoshino's Last Time Out

Hoshino finished in the 16th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which landed him in the 16th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hoshino was better than 73% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hoshino carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.7).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hoshino carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Hoshino's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the field average (5.6).

In that last tournament, Hoshino's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.0).

Hoshino ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.1.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hoshino finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Hoshino Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.