Held from May 18-21, Sadom Kaewkanjana will compete in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Looking to place a bet on Kaewkanjana at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sadom Kaewkanjana Insights

Kaewkanjana has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last six rounds.

Kaewkanjana has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Kaewkanjana has finished in the top 20 in one of his past two events.

Looking at the past two tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Kaewkanjana has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 11 -11 277 0 1 0 0 $231,000

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kaewkanjana did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 56 yards longer than the average course Kaewkanjana has played in the past year (7,338 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Kaewkanjana's Last Time Out

Kaewkanjana was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 56 holes.

Kaewkanjana was better than 82% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.62.

Kaewkanjana carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 0.5.

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Kaewkanjana recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Kaewkanjana recorded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 9.1 on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Kaewkanjana's par-4 performance (on 56 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.9).

Kaewkanjana finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.7.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kaewkanjana finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

