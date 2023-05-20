The field for the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club will include Sam Ryder. The tournament runs from May 18-21.

Sam Ryder Insights

Ryder has finished better than par seven times and scored 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Ryder has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Ryder has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -7 277 0 15 2 3 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The average course Ryder has played in the past year has been 143 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was poor, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Ryder shot better than 33% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Ryder carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ryder had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Ryder's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the field average (5.0).

At that last competition, Ryder's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Ryder ended the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Ryder finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

