Scott Stallings is ready to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking place from May 18-21.

Looking to wager on Stallings at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Scott Stallings Insights

Stallings has finished under par six times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Stallings has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Stallings has had an average finish of 50th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Stallings has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 26 -7 278 0 17 3 5 $4.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Stallings finished 55th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Stallings missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Stallings has played i the last year (7,318 yards) is 76 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 17th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Stallings was better than just 17% of the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.47.

Stallings fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Stallings carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.8).

Stallings' three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average of 6.8.

In that most recent competition, Stallings posted a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Stallings ended the AT&T Byron Nelson recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Stallings underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

