Sepp Straka is ready for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club (par-70) in Rochester, New York from May 18-21. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Sepp Straka Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Straka has finished better than par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Straka has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Straka has had an average finish of 44th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Straka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -4 281 0 15 3 5 $5.5M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Straka has an average finishing position of 72nd in his past two appearances at this event.

Straka made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Straka finished 78th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Oak Hill Country Club measures 7,394 yards for this tournament, 94 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,300).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Straka has played i the last year (7,310 yards) is 84 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging par to finish in the 55th percentile of the field.

His 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship was below average, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

Straka was better than 85% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.57.

Straka shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Straka recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Straka's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that last tournament, Straka's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Straka ended the Wells Fargo Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Straka finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards
Straka Odds to Win: +50000

