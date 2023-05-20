Thomas Detry will play from May 18-21 in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, taking on a par-70, 7,394-yard course.

Thomas Detry Insights

Detry has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Detry has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Detry has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Detry has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 27 -7 279 0 14 1 4 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,394 yards, 94 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Courses that Detry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,278 yards, 116 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Detry was better than only 15% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Detry carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Detry recorded two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Detry's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average of 6.2.

At that last tournament, Detry's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Detry finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Detry fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Detry Odds to Win: +25000

