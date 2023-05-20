The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Thomas Pieters. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Looking to place a bet on Pieters at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Thomas Pieters Insights

Pieters has finished under par five times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 18 rounds.

Pieters has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Pieters has had an average finish of 44th.

Pieters has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Pieters has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 44 4 288 0 4 0 0 $292,929

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Pieters' previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 47th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Pieters finished 71st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,394 yards, Oak Hill Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,300 yards.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 42 yards longer than the average course Pieters has played in the past year (7,352 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of +1 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Pieters' Last Time Out

Pieters shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 10th percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 60th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Pieters shot better than just 25% of the competitors at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Pieters recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Pieters recorded five bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Pieters' six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average (3.5).

At that most recent outing, Pieters' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Pieters finished the Masters Tournament carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Pieters carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Pieters Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.