Thorbjorn Olesen will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship from May 18-21. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Thorbjorn Olesen Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Olesen has finished below par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Olesen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Olesen's average finish has been 38th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Olesen has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 30 1 281 0 1 0 0 $57,193

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Olesen has an average finishing position of 44th in his past seven appearances at this event.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Olesen will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,232 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of +4 among finishers, higher than the +3 average at this course.

Olesen's Last Time Out

Olesen was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was good enough to land him in the 83rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Olesen was better than just 30% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Olesen recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Olesen carded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.5).

Olesen's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average (3.8).

In that most recent outing, Olesen carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Olesen finished the Genesis Scottish Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.0), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Olesen finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

